Gov Wike's Second Term Inauguration, Divine Mandate – Obuah

As the grand finale of weeklong activities marking Gov Nyesom Wike's four years anniversary in office and inauguration of his second term wind up Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with the Governor taking oath of office in a colourful and well attended ceremony at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Chapter Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah has described the inauguration as a divine mandate.

Bro Obuah made the declaration against the backdrop of conspiracies of gang-up to stop the re-election of Gov Wike.

According to the PDP chairman, only a political office seeker solely anointed by God could survive the watertight coup plot against a single hapless individual as Gov Wike found himself.

Bro Obuah who spoke shortly after the inauguration ceremony said: “Never in the political history of Nigeria, has the country let alone a state as small as Rivers been entrapped in the deep of such centripetal and centrifugal political forces, yet the state overwhelmed at last”.

The State PDP boss observed that all the Biblical counsel concerning one under God's protection were reflected in the theatricals that characterized the 2019 general elections in Rivers State particularly the March 9, Governorship poll, stressing that “if God be for us, nobody can be against us”.

He especially gave kudos to Rivers people, particularly the indefatigable women and mothers, whom he described as the Amazons of our generation for standing firm and unruffled against the armoured tanks and trigger-happy military men that were commissioned to execute the unholy task of putting on hold the all conquering developmental strides of Gov Wike. “It was like a volcano yet our women stood firm and could not be bulldozed as planned by political detractors and anti-democratic elements”

Bro Obuah reassured of greater achievements in the second term of Gov Wike given the massive support of the people and conviction that his efforts and sacrifices in his first tenure were not in vain.

The State PDP boss further appealed to the people to bury whatever grievances and differences they may be harbouring and whole-heartedly accept the olive branch extended to all Rivers people to join in the task of building the state.

Philosophizing that beneath every incident, there is a lesson to learn, Bro Obuah said both those who won and those who lost the elections should learn from the Rivers State experience that except the Lord wills, it shall never come to pass.

Bro Obuah on the strength of this, advised all the victorious candidates to be magnanimous in victory and all the losers not to see it as the end of life, stressing that God's time is unarguably the best.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman,

Rivers State.

Wednesday, May 29, 2019.