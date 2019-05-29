Umahi takes Oath of Office for second term.

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe have taken oath of office for another four year term.

The Chief judge of the state, Justice Alloy Nwankwo performed the swearing in ceremony at Pa Ngele Oruta township stadium, Abaaliki.

In his inagural address, Governor Umahi assured that his administration will create an economy that will be self propelled, self sustaining and self reliant within ten years thereby reducing the risk of dependence on federal government statutory allocation.

He disclosed that he will harness the mineral and agricultural resources and develop the value chain in the use of natural resources from primary production to processing, to manufacturing and to marketing.

He however lamented that Ebonyi occupied 21st position at 56 percent multidimensional poverty index being the only state from southern Nigeria to be in the depressing company of the Northern states that made up the the 18 poorest states in the federation and promise to change the narrative.

In his bid to make way for industrial development, the Governor said that emphasis would be shifted from poverty reduction to wealth creation and in the process improve the ranking of Ebonyi state in prosperity.

In the next four years, he equally promised to create an enabling environment that will make the state the competitive investment destination and unlocking opportunities for growth in the private sector.

"The objective of our core strategy in increasing a new Ebonyi economy are as follows:

"To create an Ebonyi economy that will be self propelled, self sustaining and self reliant within 10 years and thereby reduce the risk of dependence on federal government statutory allocations.

"To optimize our God given natural endownments including mineral and agricultural resources and ensure that we develop value chains in the use our natural resources from primary production to processing, to manufacturing and to marketing.

"To shift emphasis of our economic policies away from poverty reduction to wealth creation and in the process, improve the ranking of Ebonyi state and Ebonyians in prosperity rating".