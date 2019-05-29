Second Term: Delta Governor Vow To Surpass First Term Achievements

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has promised to do more in his second term than his first term.

He said the victory overwhelmingly given to him in the governorship election was an invitation to raise the bar of good governace "even higher and to surpass my achievements in the first term".

He stated this Wednesday during his inauguration for his second term at the Stephen Keshi stadium, Asaba.

His words: "in the next four years, I shall consolidate, strengthen and upscale our wealth creation agenda. The focus remains to liberate the spirit of enterprise in our people through skills acquisition germane to wealth creation and employment generation".

According to Okowa, top on the list of his priorities is the establishment of 19 new technical colleges of education in 19 councils to the existing six to make it a total of 25, one per local government.

"To complement these, a fully functional vocational center is to be established in each of the 25 LGAs while existing Polytechnics will be reformed and repositioned to become hubs for technical manpower development. Towards this end, entrepreneurial courses shall be introduced into their curriculum and made mandatory as a requirement for graduation".

He promised that efforts and measures would be intensified to upscale agriculture while his administration would be unwavering in it's pursuit of health for all Deltans.

Meanwhile, the incumbent senator representing Delta north was conspicuously absent from the event.