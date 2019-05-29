Madumere Congratulates President Buhari On 2nd Inauguration

- DRUMS SUPPORT FOR HIM

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has congratulated President Mohammadu Buhari on his second inauguration and swearing-in into office as the President and Commander in Chief of the armed forces for another 4 year term.

Madumere made the statement while interacting with newsmen in Owerri, Imo State.

Madumere described President Buhari's return to office as well deserving, having shown the capacity to superintend the project of taking the country to its expected position.

"I must tell you, Mr. President has nonetheless shown the requisite capacity to effectively manage the affairs of this country. Remember Buhari came at a time, Nigeria was facing myriad problems. From economic challenges to security and then large scale corruption and other abuses to the extent that we were dubbed a failed nation. Yes, though the challenges are not all solved but they are being tackled head on. For the first time, we have a sincere and patriotic President who is interested in a true self sufficient independent nation. Our railways are beginning to work again; What is happening in agriculture is encouraging; industrialization is creeping back. You have heard of the tomato and cotton revolution to revive our textile industry. The infrastructural development is monumental. More importantly, we have a President who is sincere to a fault and with the right attitude."

Speaking further, he stated: I will also wish to call on Nigerians to accord the President all the support; and for those who feel otherwise, I would rather encourage them to see the country as theirs, then bring their ingenuity to contribute their quota towards realizing the greatness of Nigeria."

On the faith of his party, All Progressives Congress in Imo State, he said: "the party is momentarily down but wait and see what happens soonest. Thank God, we have rooted out dangerous ticks from the party. Now is governance. You guys should just wait."

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Adviser, Media & Publicity