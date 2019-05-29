Gov Okowa, deputy Sworn In For Second Term

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, took their oath of allegiance to serve the state for another four-year term on Wednesday in Asaba.

Okowa and Otuaro won their ticket on the platform of the PDP.

Their oath was administered by the Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Marshall Umukoro, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Okowa signed the oath at about 10.43 a.m., while his deputy signed earlier at about 10.28 a.m, NAN reports.

They pledged to abide by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to deliver equitable development to the people of Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was an interdenominational service with prayers for God to direct and give the governor and his deputy wisdom to lead the people.

The colourful ceremony was witnessed by many prominent citizens of the state, including James Ibori, a former governor of the state.