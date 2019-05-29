Inauguration: Prof. Zulum Pledges to Implement a 10- Plan Blueprint,Consolidate on Shettima's Achievements

The new Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has said that his administration is going to implement and concentrate on a 10- plan blueprint in the next four years and consolidate on achievements or legacy of his predecessor, Kashim Shettima has established and left behind in the past 8 years of his leadership.

He also added that his first priority and area of interest in governance of the state will be security and empowerment of other security forces including the vigilante CJTF and hunters to tackle security challenges bedeviling the state in the past one decade.

Zulum who stated this Wednesday at his maiden nuagural speech held at Ramat square Maiduguri where thousands of people converged in large crowd to witness the urshering in of a new government into office. He said that food security will be his second administration's priority next to security and welfare of the people as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The Governor vowed to utilise the abundant sophisticated and modern agricultural implements and equipment his predecessor acquired in large quantity to boost food production across the state.

He further explained that education as a catalyst for development will receive a boost from where his predecessor had stopped as without education, there would not be meaningful development and peace in the society.

He said: " Security is important and necessary for meaningful development and growth of the society. My administration will give security upermost preference and priority."

" We will work hand in hand with the military, police , civil defence, CJTF, hunters and other security forces to provide adequate security to our people at the rural and urban areas. The one decade of insurgency will be a thing of the past.

"Our people will definitely return to farm to produce enough to eat and even sale for their economic gains. We have all what it takes to produce food to address food scarcity ocassioned by the attacks and threats of Boko Haram insurgents. Our farmers will have access to their farmlands to farm.

" Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement is also going to be our priority area as all the IDPs will return to their localities and resettle as well as continue with their life through collaboration with the security, national and regional authorities, international NGOs like UNICEF, UNDP, UNHCR, etc.

"All our schools, markets, hospitals and clinics as well as offices and other structures destroyed by the boko haram insurgents will be rehabilitated and put back to use as Borno will return to its past glory of home of peace and center of Sahara trade down to Central Africa, Cameroon, Niger, Chad and other countries as well as states of the federation.

" I therefore thank my mentor and boss, Senator kashim Shettima for mentoring me and making me what I become today. I also appreciate the support and cooperation of the traditional rulers led by the Shehu of Borno, HRH, Abubakar Garbai Ibn Umar El Kanemi and the APC under the leadership of Ali Bukar Adlori as Chairman,

"My speech will not be complete without thanking the security agencies including the vigilante CJTF and hunters for their untiring support and sacrifices in the restoration of peace in the state. Insha Allah we shall continue to work together and build a better Borno State in the next four years of my administration.

"I thank you all for your support and loyalty and pray God to continue to guide and protect us achieve our mandate in serving borno people proper and better ", Prof. Zulum said.