Fayemi Congratulates President Buhari, Vp Osinbajo, 29 Governors On Today’s Inauguration

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has felicitated with President Mohammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on their inauguration for a second term today, saying he is convinced that Nigerians would witness a higher level of development and prosperity in the next four years.

Governor Fayemi also congratulates his colleague-governors, returning and newly elected, who are being inaugurated today in 29 states of the federation.

Dr Fayemi In a congratulatory message, described today’s inauguration of the President and the governors as a positive development and a demonstration of the collective wishes of the Nigerian people for the entrenchment of democracy in the country.

Governor Fayemi, who last week assumed office as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), also congratulated Nigerians on 20 years of unbroken democratic governance, saying that the milestone was achieved by sheer determination of the Nigerian people to make democracy work, in spite of inherent challenges.

“Today is significant in so many ways. The President and the Vice President are taking oath of office for a second term in office, just as returning and newly elected governors are being inaugurated in 29 states. This has been the tradition since 1999.

“As a people, we have every reason to be happy today as we witness 20 years of unbroken democratic governance in our country. We owe this to the commitment and determination of the Nigerian people, who have come to see democracy as the most viable option.

“So, while we say a big congratulations to the President, the Vice President and the governors, the biggest congratulation go to the Nigerian people- the true hero of our democracy.

“Now, the task of taking Nigeria to a higher level of development and prosperity has begun. We wish Mr President and our governors a successful and impactful tenure.”, the statement added.

Signed

Yinka Oyebode

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor