Bandits kill 23 in brazen retaliatory attacks on 2 Zamfara communities

At least 23 people were said to have lost their lives in retaliatory attacks by bandits on Kabaje and Tunga communities in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to Kaura Namoda Local Government Chairman, Alhaji Lawal, Isah Abdullahi, the bandits who arrived the area in their dozens, attacked the two villages in the early hours of Tuesday leaving about 23 people dead and others injured.

The chairman said an investigation revealed that certain Anas of Unguwar Sarkin Muslmi area, a suspected ally of the bandits and a woman who was also suspected to be wife of one of the bandits were intercepted by the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) team.

They were instantly killed. (The Sun)