APC Crisis: Deputy National Chairman writes Oshiomhole, asks him to resign

The Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, has asked Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party, to resign from his position.

Shuaibu wants the chairman to bow out for being unable to add to the value of the party, while blaming him for losses suffered by the party in states such as Rivers, Zamafara and Imo.

In a letter to Oshiomhole dated May 27, 2019, Shuaibu called on Oshiomhole to take the honourable path and step aside from his position in the party and gave room for improvement of the damage done by him.

The letter titled “APC: IT'S FORTUNES Vs MISFORTUNES, TIME TO ACT!” reads,

“I write this letter to you with very deep heart and high sense of responsibility.

“I write this letter thinking because I am a critical stakeholder in the APC project.

“I write this letter with my hands shaking arising from the realizing of myself being involved in a project that is currently seen as failing, even before achieving the ambition of its founding fathers. I never found myself in any failed project.

“In advanced democracies, people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilized examples, they honourably bow out.

“In that connection, therefore, I want to advise you to take the path of honour, to step aside and allow the Party to embark on the onerous task of reconstruction and rehabilitation in those States it was weakened by the effect of manner (sic) the last primary election exercises were conducted or even the task of recreating the party where it is on the path of extinction, arising from the loss of a sitting APC Government, for example in Zamfara State, where you directly personally created the problem leading to the painful complete loss of APC's electoral fortunes. From up to down, all these are uncontestable facts.

“You cannot exonerate yourself from blame on what happened to APC Zamfara State, thereby destroying the hopes and aspirations of 534,541 APC members and supporters.”