Delta State Is In Very Good Financial Shape, Says Olorogun Edevbie

Delta States' immediate past Commissioner of Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie, said that he left the scene at a time the state is in a very good condition.

He observed that the finance ministry remains one of the best ministries in the state and the country.

Olorogun Edevbie, stated this in an interview shortly after he was given a warm sent forth by staff of the ministry.

whiIle recounting some of his laudable achievements, he said taking the state from analog state to digital status was one of the best things that have happened to the state.

"I think taking the state from being analog to digital, is one of the best things. I also think transparency and accountability has been another achievement that I have been able to reach with the rest of my colleagues".

The immediate past Finance Commissoner who admitted that there were challenges noted "We have people that can deal with these challenges on daily basis".

He expressed joy for the love showered on him by staff of the ministry, "They have realized that I just did my job the best way I could".

His words: "I am overwhelmed by the amount of joy and love that I have been shown by my people and I thank them for it", he added.