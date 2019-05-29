Son of Osun Imam shot dead at Redeemer's University

The son of the Imam of Zumutatu Mosque in Ede, Osun State, Ibrahim Olaiya has been shot dead at Redeemer's University in Ede.

The Nigerian Voice learnt that Ibrahim was allegedly killed by some security guards in the premises of the university.

They alleged that the deceased who was a welder stole some iron rods belonging to the institution.

He was said to have been killed by some security guards believed to be members of Oodua People Congress (OPC) working for the university.

The matter has been reported to the police and the case has been transfered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Osun State Police Command in Osogbo for thorough investigation.

The Police Public Relation Officer in the State, Folasade Odoro said the case was a mob attack.

The Head of the Directorate of Public Affairs, Redeemer's University, Ede, Mr Adetunji Adeleye said the institution did not ask the perpetrators to kill the man.