Imo State Speaker Resigns

The Speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly, Rt. Acho Ihim, has resigned his position.

Ihim tendered his resignation letter to the Clerk of the House, Chris Duru and was confirmed by his Chief Press Secretary, Marcel Ekwezuo, Newzandar reports.

The embattled Speaker and the Majority Leader, Lugard Osuji, were suspended after 21 out of the 27 lawmakers of the Assembly during a brief but rowdy plenary.

The lawmakers, who served an impeachment notice on Ihim, had announced, Chinedu Offor, member representing Onuimo Local Government Area, as the acting Speaker.

However, disclosing Ihim’s resignation to The Nation, Ekwezuo said: “The Speaker has resigned.

“He tendered his resignation letter today, May 28. He is grateful to his colleagues and the people of Imo state for the opportunity to serve as the number third citizen of the state for four years now.”