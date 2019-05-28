Brisibe Wins Okowa's Inaugural Golf Kitty

The Chief of Staff Government House, Hon. Tam Brisibe, has won the maiden edition of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa's inaugural Golf Kitty.

The kitty, and presentation of trophies and financial rewards to winners took place at the Ibori Golf and Country Club Asaba.

In the female category, Mrs. Joy Solomon, was champion, while Mr. Chike Onuku emerge tops in the veteran category.

In the professional category, Mr. Sunday Olagbade, clinched the first position, Dr Kingsley Emu second and Hon. Gabriel Okpuno third while the gross winner of the kitty was Mr. Gibson Lee.

A member of the club and the immediate past Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick Ukah, congratulated the winners for giving their best in the golf kitty pointing out that the event was part of activities to herald the swearing in of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for a second tenure in office.

He equally Congratulated Hon. Brisibe who clocked 65 years and prayed God to grant him more fruitful years on earth.

The overall winner of the competition and Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Tam Brisibe, expressed joy at the victory and advocated that such event be organised regularly to discover talents in golf.

He said the Ibori Golf Club has all it takes to be the best in the country and beyond and challenged members to continue to work towards developing up coming golfers.

Hon Brisibe described his new age as a call to higher service to God and humanity.

Winners of the different categories were presented with trophies and money.

The maiden golf kitty featured cutting of birthday cake by the overall winner Hon. Brisibe flanked by guests.

The award ceremony, held on Sunday, was witnessed by the former Secretary to State Government, Comrade Ovouzourie Macaulay, immediate past Commissioner for Women Affairs, Reverend Omatshola Williams, and one time Commissioner for Lands and Surveys, Sir Patrick Ferife.