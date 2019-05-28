Urhobo Union President, Moses Taiga in serial bigamy, allegedly dumps 3rd wife, Oyeyinka, ‘quadruplets’ for new wife

It is no news that billionaire, Olorogun Moses Taiga, the president-general of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Worldwide, has a fetish for female lawyers. It is not a mere coincidence that all the four women he had celebrated marriages with are lawyers. He is, however, regarded in some quarters as a professional litigant as he has been engaged in various legal battles with different women ranging from paternity to validity and nullity of marriages contracted whilst found to be lawfully wedded to another.

Information reaching The Witness and making the rounds in social circles is that Olorogun Taiga has allegedly dumped his third wife, Oyeyinka and her alleged ‘fake’ quadruplets to marry yet another Warri, Delta State-based lawyer, Barr. Omoefe Pela, without the dissolution of his union with Oyeyinka. The Witness also gathered that the day of the marriage was also Oyeyinka’s birthday.

It was also learnt that the traditional marriage ceremony held on 26th April 2019 at Omoefe’s family compound in Oginibo Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State attracted eminent personalities ranging from political leaders, honourable members, top government functionaries, community leaders and numerous well-wishers across Nigeria.

Barr. Omoefe Pele, Olorogun Moses Taiga’s new wife

Oyeyinka, Olorogun Moses Taiga’s legally married (3rd) wife alleged to have procured the so-called ‘quadruplets’ in Los Angeles

A source in the know told The Witness: “It is clear that Oyeyinka’s fear of many years has suddenly come to haunt her. Olorogun Taiga’s new marriage is not a secret anymore, the super-excited new bride and her friends have quickly released pictures and videos of the marriage on Facebook and YouTube, so that anyone in doubt can have a feel of the ceremony.

“It was done in his usual style of not dissolving previous marriage or marriages before purportedly marrying the woman!

“One cannot but wonder why this great grandfather still decides to go down this route despite his old age and frailty; and why on earth he chose to marry a new wife as a birthday gift to Oyeyinka, who always seemed to be in control of his affairs.

“Obviously, Taiga has seen through Oyeyinka’s lies and fake lifestyle and he decided it was time to dump her and the ‘fake’ quadruplets”, the source said.

Olorogun Moses Taiga and Omoefe Pela during the traditional marriage ceremony held on 26th April 2019 in Ughelli, Delta State

Olorogun Moses Taiga and Omoefe Pela during the traditional marriage ceremony held on 26th April 2019 at Omoefe’s family compound in Oginibo Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State

Olorogun Moses Taiga and Omoefe Pela during the traditional marriage ceremony held on 26th April 2019 at Omoefe’s family compound in Oginibo Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State

See below, video of the traditional marriage ceremony between Olorogun Moses Taiga and Barr. Omoefe Pela:







Moses Taiga and Oyeyinka’s marriage certificate held at Ikoyi Registry, Lagos on Jan. 20th, 1994.

Attempts were made by The Witness to get the other wives to comment on the development. Our correspondent was able to reach Nneka Ogbedo, the mother of Moses Taiga’s twin daughters (born just before Yinka’s acclaimed quadruplets), who expressed her lack of surprise at the news as she had seen it coming a long time ago.

Nneka said she was only amazed that Yinka would have been foolhardy enough to think that the lies of her purported quadruplets could go on forever.

She claimed that the issue of her marriage celebration with Moses was before the Supreme Court of Nigeria and so she would ordinarily not want to speak on the issue but she knew for certain that this was Taiga’s fourth time of celebrating marriages whilst in lawful marriage with another.

According to her “Taiga continues to show flagrant disrespect for the matrimonial laws of Nigeria and that of the United States of America through his serial commission of the offence of bigamy. Even with all the evidence and video recordings of our traditional marriage before the court, Taiga has continued to deny that there was no marriage between us”.

Further investigation by The Witness revealed that having contracted two marriages with Grace (the first wife) and Nneka (the second wife), Olorogun Moses Taiga went ahead to perform two marriage rites with Oyeyinka, one in New Jersey, in the United States of America where he claimed to be single, without dissolution or nullification of the previous marriages. It was only recently whilst in court for nullification of Nneka’s marriage that Taiga’s marriage to Grace was dissolved and that led him to contract yet another marriage with Oyeyinka again at the Ikoyi Registry in Lagos.

Olorogun Taiga is alleged to be notorious for denying marriages shortly after the lavish celebrations even in the face of pictures and video evidences. He is said to not only be in the habit of denying these celebrations, but also denying the paternity of his children.

He was in a paternity battle with Nneka (the second wife) over her twins until the DNA result issued by a UK-based hospital chosen by Moses himself proved that he was 99.9 per cent the father of the twins.

Recently, he started a paternity battle at the FCT High Court with one Rabi Achimugu and also another paternity battle with one Mrs. Ngozi Okafor.

Sources further disclosed to The Witness that though Olorogun Taiga is an acclaimed billionaire, many of his biological children live in abject poverty and are said to be neglected with no trace of his wealth on them except the twin daughters born by Nneka (after she dragged him to the UK court where he was mandated to fulfill his responsibility towards them to the last letter).

Another source said: “The only children who have access to Taiga’s wealth are the alleged ‘fake quadruplets’ by Oyeyinka. If Moses did not father those children, Oyeyinka unnaturally made sure that the wealth of Taiga remained within her four children and family members.

“Yinka is about to learn that fame, like power as they say, is ephemeral.

“It has been impossible for any biological child of Taiga to have access to him especially his adult daughter, Elohor born to him by his former landlady, Margaret Agambi,” the source disclosed.

Section 370 of the Nigeria Criminal Code Act provides thus: “Any person who, having a husband or wife living, marries in any case in which such marriage is void by reason of its taking place during the life of such husband or wife, is guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for seven years.

Between Taiga, Yinka and the alleged ‘fake quadruplets’

Recall, Nneka had alleged and publicized that Olorogun Taiga and his second wife, Oyeyinka are not the biological parents of the acclaimed quadruplets contrary to what Yinka particularly had led the world to believe.

Nneka had earlier claimed that the four children were given birth to by three different mothers and fathers, with none from Oyeyinka and Moses Taiga.

Oyeyinka had claimed that she got pregnant and was delivered of quadruplets after attending the annual Holy Ghost Congress programme of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in the year 2000.

However, speaking further, Nneka had said: “The tale of the quadruplet is a big lie meant to deceive the public following several defamatory publications about her and her twins.

“Moses and Oyeyinka Taiga are not the biological parents of the acclaimed quadruplets contrary to what they had led the world to believe. The four children were given birth to by three different birth mothers, none of which was Yinka Taiga.

“Oyeyinka procured those children from Los.”

According to reports, the birth certificates of the quadruplets (which are public documents and can be accessed by interested persons upon application to the birth registry in Los Angeles) show that a set of twin boys were born between 8.23 am and 8.31a.m and the other two children were recorded as single births and were born at 12.04 pm and 9.25 pm all on the same day (11-21-2001) at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center, 8700 Beverley BLVD, Los Angeles, USA. Howard Mandel, a medical doctor, attended to the births.

Certificate of the alleged ‘fake’ quadruplets allegedly showing that Moses and Oyeyinka Taiga are not the biological parents of the acclaimed quadruplets contrary to what they had led the world to believe.

Certificate of the alleged ‘fake’ quadruplets allegedly showing that Moses and Oyeyinka Taiga are not the biological parents of the acclaimed quadruplets contrary to what they had led the world to believe.

Certificate of the alleged ‘fake’ quadruplets allegedly showing that Moses and Oyeyinka Taiga are not the biological parents of the acclaimed quadruplets contrary to what they had led the world to believe.

Certificate of the alleged ‘fake’ quadruplets allegedly showing that Moses and Oyeyinka Taiga are not the biological parents of the acclaimed quadruplets contrary to what they had led the world to believe.

All efforts by The Witness to reach Olorogun Taiga proved futile as calls and text messages placed to his MTN mobile lines were not responded to as at press time.

Credit: