Boko Haram Slaughters 7 People In Maiduguri

Seven people from Bulama Isa and Bulama Mustapha Mallambe villages were confirmed killed on Sunday night by suspcted members of Boko Haram insurgents who invaded Wulari Community at the outskirts of Bakassi housing estate area located along Biu road Maiduguri.

In the last two weeks similar attacks resulting to desth of over 10 people took place in some communities of Moramti which is about a kilometre from Maiduguri, the state capital.

A fleeing resident, Kalla Ari who returned back to the scene on Monday morning said, “seven people were slaughtered in Wulari, Bulama Isa and Mustafa mallambe communities near Bakasi IDP camp in Maiduguri metropolitan council and the burial is presently ongoing”.

Another resident of the community, Bukar Modu said he fled from the town during the night attack said, 6 people were killed with several houses set ablaze after looting food items by the rampaging insurgents.

He added that some residents of Wulari and Mustapha Mallambe communities were left unprotected as there was no security presence before, during and after the attack.

” It is unfortunate that our people were left at the mercy of God Almighty. The armed insurgents wrecked havoc on our communities yesterday night without confrontation,” the source said.

Efforts to get confirmation from the police or other security agencies proved abortive at the time, of going to press but it was gathered that some military personnel were deployed to the area at about 11am on Monday when surviving residents were observing funeral prayers and burial of the dead.