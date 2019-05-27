2019 Children’s Day: Ooni Hosts Children, Says They Own Oduduwa’s Throne

Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Monday played host to children across various schools in Ile Ife and neighbouring towns to celebrate this year’s edition of the annual global children’s day.

The African foremost traditional ruler while warmly receiving the young minds at his Ile Oodua Palace, Ile Ife explained that the sacred and prestigious throne of Oduduwa belongs to them just like they own the future of the world.

Ooni Ogunwusi who could not hide his joy sang various songs for the kids, after which he prayed for them. While addressing the children who were accompanied to the palace by their teachers and parents, Ooni urged them to be hard working and be good children to their respective parents.

“I am so happy to receive you all in my arms, you are our future and a hope of a greater tomorrow. This throne of Oduduwa belongs to you, I love you all so much and always feel blessed each time I see you.

“I assure you all that you own a brighter future in your hands as I can see amongst you Nigeria’s president, state governors, seasoned professionals, kings and queens among others. I urge you to face your studies and be good to your parents, teachers and neighbours.” Ooni said.

The fun packed event which featured several activities like Table tennis competition, dance contest and cultural display also included Mathematics quiz competition through which three schools emerged first, second and third respectively, in a keen contest between 30 secondary schools.

Gifts were given to Adewoyin Obafemi from Anglican Central Middle School who came first, Awoyele Daniel of the Olori Morisola Sijuwade School (second) and Adewuyi Rebecca who was the second runner up during the Mathematics competition.

In the match past: L.A School, Ijio; Anglican Elementary School B; and Ooni Middle School came first, second and third respectively.

Anglican Central School A, won Moremi Dance.

Fifty thousand naira each was given to Ogunfowodun Maria and Taiwo Ayobami for being the female champions of Table-Tennis players in Ife and Modakeke.

In the dancing competition for the Teachers: Mrs. Waleade Comfort Oladipo from AUD Primary School, Ogbon-Agbara came first; Mrs. Toyin Oyeniran from Elementary /Middle School, Kajola-Akile, Ile-Ife came second while Mrs. Adewunmi Olatoye from St. Peter's Primary School, Iremo, Ile-Ife came third.

In the children's dancing competition, Adeniran Bolu and Emmanuel Bode from L.A primary school came first and second.

All the winners were handsomely rewarded with cash by Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Speaking with our reporter, Pastor Gbolahan Adewole, Head, Head Master's/Mistress Anglican Mega School, Ilare, Ile-Ife said, he's highly happy for what Ooni is doing by sponsoring this year's Children's day. Though, Kabiyesi bankroll this project yearly since ascending the throne of his forebears.

Adewole who is the Chairman, Headmaster's/Headmistress of School in Ife Central Local Government said, this programme is a lofty one that even affords the Teachers to participate fully and rewarded by Ooni.

Notable dignitaries like the Oyo/Osun/Ondo/Ekiti branch Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Kola Akosile and others graced the event which was supported by Hopes Alive Initiative(HAI) and other local sponsors.