How notorious cultists kill 26-year-old man during birthday

Men of Ogun state police command have arrested four suspected members of a notorious cult group for killing a young man during a birthday party in Abule Lemode area of ijoko.

The arrest followed a distress call received by the police in Agbado Divisional Police Headquarter on the 24th of May 2019.

A group of boys suspected to be cultists stormed the venue of a party at about 2am with broken bottles and unleashed terror on the people attending the party.

The hoodlums stabbed the father of the celebrant on the head before they got hold of one Saibu Azeez, 26 and stabbed him in his stomach.

The DPO of Agbado division, CSP Aloko Amodu led his patrol team to the scene where four members of the dreaded cult group, Opeyemi Olalekan, Azeez Ologundudu, Emanuel Omoboriowo and Anigilaje Babatunde were arrested.

The two injured persons were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment but Saibu Azeez died while receiving treatment.

The police public relation officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident and assured that the matter would be diligently investigated.

The Nigerian Voice learnt that the preliminary investigation by police revealed that the deceased is likely to be a member of a rival cult group and his assailants came on a likely reprisal attack.

The PPRO said those arrested have all confessed being members of a rival cult group.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue for post mortem examination.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bashir Makama ordered the transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department immediately.