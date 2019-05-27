ENDS Invites You To Feed An Almajiri In Annual Eid Party Event

In keeping with our yearly Eid celebration party tradition, ENDS socio-philantropic advocacy group is inviting the concerned and empathic public to participate in the 2019 project to treat Almajiri abandoned kids to end of Ramadan Eid ul Fitr parties next week God willing.

Our Almajiri children have been fasting with us, many without adequate food to commence and fruit and meals to break with. As part of our advocacy to bring an end to the abandonment of Almajiri kids to this life of lack, ENDS rights organisation in 2015 commenced the hosting of Eid parties for these kids across states in Nigeria's north. See our first parities in 2015: http://ends.ng/ends-hosts-sallah-party-for-100-almajiri-children-announces-standforalmajiri-project/

This year we invite you to participate in two ways.

$1 feeds 1

You can make donations towards our parties which we will host God willing in Kano, Borno and other northern states where the estimated 10 million abandoned Almajiri children reside. You can donate through our ongoing "Feed an Almajiri" GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/feed-an-almajiri-abandoned-child

You can also sponsor our parties by donating to our Nigerian bank account:

Account name: Every Nigerian Do Something Positive Development Initiative

Account number: 1014860095

Bank: Zenith

Please email [email protected] after your donation and tell us the amount and purpose.

Thanks to your donations and support, last year we were able to feed 450 Almajiri during the big Eid: http://ends.ng/ends-feeds-450-almajiri-and-idp-kids-in-kano-and-borno-in-2018-yearly-eid-party/ This year God-willing we will feed even more in the small and big Sallah (Eid).

Host Them To A Party

Secondly we invite you to host parties for these children yourselves wherever you are. In our parties we typically give them plates of food, Happy hour drinks and gift packs which may include slippers, bathing soap and other toiletries, prayer/sleeping mats and other everyday items.

Let's Continue the Advocacy to END Almajiri Child Abandonment

We are encouraged with the level of awareness and the concerted national efforts on the need for Almajiri rights. We must not stop till Almajiri are protected from abandonment and granted the ultimate right to a family and dignified life. One of our key objectives as laid out in the http://AlmajiriProject.com .

Please continue to pressure the government of Nigeria to officially ban Almajiri child abandonment. This practice of sending children away from their home to beg for an Islamic education under the stewardship of a masculine Mualim, is an innovation and has no place in Islam and humanity. Every child has a right to a family. Every child has a right to be protected from begging to pay for his or her education and board. View documentary: https://youtu.be/dnV-H2GTBJw

These children spend more time undergoing the abuse from the begging than getting an actual Islamic education. Thanks to this abhorrent practice, today Nigeria has the most out-of-school children in the entire world as the BBC reported: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-40715305

Nigerian, Islamic and global laws against child abandonment and abuse must be put into effect in Nigeria. The government needs to step in to support families take care of their children and proscribe child abandonment under any guise. Abandoned Almajiri kids must be assisted to be re-united with their families and those where this is impossible must be placed in proper foster homes.

We are only as strong as the weakest of us.

#StandForAlmajiri

They deserve a better life.

ENDS.ng: [email protected]; Whatsapp: +234-903-420-3031; +1-929-427-5305; @EveryNigerian; http://AlmajiriProject.com