Traditional Rulers Advocate for Proper Funding of NDDC

Traditional rulers under the aegis of the National Executive Council of Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON)

has appealed to the Federal Government

for proper funding of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to carry out its duties effectively.

Oba Obafemi Ogbaro, the Odoka of Ogbaro kingdom in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State, and National Secretary of TROMPCON, made the appeal at the weekend in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Ogbaro also urged government to release the hanging NDDC's funds pending in government's coffers.

According to him, as a member of the project monitoring and evaluation of Niger Delta Council we commended and appreciated the work the new management team of NDDC in term of quick payment to contractors to enhance development.

" The Board ensure prompt payment of contractors to avoid abandoning of projects within the Niger Delta regions.

" On this note, we are appealing to the Mr President to encourage this performing board to stabilise by given them enough time to put in place sanity in the system for sustainable development of the regions," Ogbaro said

The traditional rulers also urged the government to allow NDDC to be independent and operate within the ambit of the act establishing it.

Ogbaro, while reaffirming the association’s support for the board, challenged it to reposition the Commission, by ensuring proper monitoring and completion of all projects in the region.

The TROMPCON scribe also lauded the transparent and commitment of the current board and management of NDDC, declaring the association’s support in partnering with the Commission towards developing the Niger Delta region.

Ogbaro said that the association was impressed with the strategies adopted by the commission’s Board.

“There is a different spirit here that has increased the tempo of activities geared towards fast tracking regional development. We are excited by the practical approach of the new board and management and we are ready to cooperate with NDDC to do more for the people’’.

" We also appeal to government to allow the board continue to steer the affairs of the commission towards effective transparency, accountability and commitments," Ogbaro appealed.