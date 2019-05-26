Shettima Set Up 20-man Inuaguration Committee

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Usman Jiddah Shuwa in a statement Saturday announced that Governor kashim Shettima of Borno State has approved the constitution of a 20-man Inuaguration committee for the May 29, 2019 handing over of governennt from Governor kashim Shettima to Professor Banagana Umara Zulum.

The statement also said that the committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Usman Jiddah Shuwa and Co-Chairmaned by the State Attorney General SAG) and Commissioner of Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan.

The committee will be inuaguratted on Monday at the Governennt House Maiduguri by the governor and has the tasks of organising a smooth and hitch free Inuaguration ceremony and ensure proper transition from the predecessor to the successor.

The committe is also to invite dignitaries to grace the occasion, facilitate movements and arrange for adequate security as well as provide accommodation to geusts invited for the inuaguration among others.