Coalition Of Nigeria Entertainers Lead Artists To Accompany LifePatron In 3 Private Jet convoy To Asaba (photos)

The Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers has joined the newly decorated Life Patron of the Entertainment Industry, Senator Ned Nwoko in a stunning 3 private Jet convoy to Asaba for the most anticipated Children's Day Concert, hosted by Actress Regina Daniels in Delta State.

The team of Comedians, actors and other entertainers like Jennifer Cutis, Tiwa Salvage, MC Galaxy, Harrysong, Patoranking, Zlatan, Shortcut and MC Bob, MC Papi, Sydney Sparrow, Vichiano, Movrine studios and AlexReports, were led by Amb. Kenule Nwiya, the National President of Coalition of Nigeria Entertainers, who noted that it was an honour to join the billionaire Politician, Businessman and Senator elect on such a luxurious trip to the 27th May event in Delta State.

The Childrens' Day Concert is organised by popular Nigeria Actress, Regina Daniels. According to Amb. Kenule, the presence of the Nigeria entertainment body alongside their new life patron would be a great support and encouragement to Actress Regina and her Children's Day Concert

Members of the Entertainment body and it's patron, Hon Ned Nwoko will be gracing the concert to make it warm and filled with the right atmosphere, so as to encourage and support the Nigerian children on such a significant day that has been set aside to celebrate children nationwide.