pPolicy Implementation Is Nigeria's Major Problem - Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo says policy implementation was a major problem hindering Nigeria’s growth and development.

Obasanjo said this in Ibadan on Saturday at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA).

He said: “Our problem in this country has always been that of implementation. The 25-year Oyo State Government Agriculture Policy Framework presented is a good thing.

“We have formulated several policies in the past that suffered implementation. I hope your successor will implement it”.

Obasanjo added that technology, finance and human resources were challenges facing agricultural development.

He added, “If you go into agriculture you may not be rich like Dangote, but you will be satisfied and comfortable.

“You will be comfortable because you are close to nature. Every individual is a stakeholder in the agriculture value-chain.

”If you are not a farmer, then you must be a consumer. If you are not a farmer, you can encourage a farmer”.