IYC Felicitates With Ijaw Formost Leader @92

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), worldwide, has extolled the living legend, Chief E. K. Clark, as he turned 92 years.

In a press statment signd and made available to our correspondent Saturday, IYC president, Barr Pereotubo Oweilaemi, hinted that the level of development the region has witnessed is as a result of Clark's leadership prowess.

IYC Appropriates God for giving them such a "sage and the preservation of his life".

According to the IYC president, the plight of the Niger Delta people under Clark's pragmatic leadership have been given a facelift.

Barr Oweilaemi, pledged the loyalty of the Council to the former minister of information whom he said God has used to pilot the affairs of a people that are oppressed.

Hear him: "We will remain grateful to God for using you to lead these oppressed and economically bastardized people.

"No doubt, the victories we have made in our chequered liberation struggle are products of your suicidal sacrifices for these oppressed and marginalised people.

"We pray God to continue to grant you long life with good health. Happy birthday to the sage of our time. Congratulation Sir", Barr Oweilaemi, added.