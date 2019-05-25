The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) wishes all a safe & pleasant Memorial Day Holiday:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) extends its best wishes to all Americans in Michigan and across the nation for a safe and pleasant Memorial Day weekend holiday.

Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 27, 2019. It is a day of remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for the country. It's also an occasion to commend all the law enforcement agencies at all levels, especially the first responders, for their dedication and tireless efforts to keep everyone safe.

AHRC urges all to actively participate in the Memorial Day parades in their perspective cities. Memorial Day is a reminder to our country's commitment to freedom, liberty and justice for all.