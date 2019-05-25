Appoint Competent Persons On Merits, Delta Governor Told

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, a community leader in the Niger Delta Amb. Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has urged the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to appoint competent and credible people of unquestionable character into his cabinet to fast track development in the second term of his administration.

He also advised the governor to pick those who are tested, proven and trusted in handling the affairs of the state no matter their positions within the political family.

Comrade Mulade who gave the charge while congratulating Governor Okowa for his electoral victory said the second term of Okowa administration deserved the support of trustworthy and reliable Deltans.

He said the governor performed creditably well during the first tenure, and expressed hope that the second tenure would be better.

The activist said that he contributed financially to the sucess of the party at the state level, and told journalists in Warri area that despite governor Okowa's leadership skills, he still needed more credible and competent hands as members of the State Executive Council (SEC), to take state to the oromised land.

According to him "having a good teamwork with competent and talented hands would increase the productivity of the State, particularly in areas like finance, health, education, agricultural".

He commended the governor for making it clear that membership of his transition committee was not an automatic ticket for membership of the State Executive Council, but said that those with antecedents who have made positive impacts should be considered for dividends of democracy to spread.