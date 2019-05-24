Alleged Age Falsification: Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed To Know Fate On Friday, May 31, 2019

An Abuja High Court has fixed Friday, May 31, 2019, for judgement in a suit filed by one Tochi Michael, accusing the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, of age falsification.

Justice Danlami Senchi fixed the date, following the failure of the plaintiff and his counsel to appear before the court, after filing their processes.

In the originating summon with suit No. FCT/HC/BW/CV/79/2019, filed before the court in April, the petitioner alleged that the CJN deliberately falsified his date of birth.

Michael alleged that the CJN falsified his date of birth from December 31, 1950 as contained in all his official records including that of WAEC to December 31, 1953 upon his appointment as a judicial officer.

The plaintiff and his counsel have, however, failed for the second time, to appear before the court to substantiate their claim.