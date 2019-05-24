Prof. Charles Igwe emerges new VC of UNN

A new Vice-Chancellor has been appointed for the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN). He is Professor Charles Igwe.

According to a release by Chief (Dr) Okwun Omeaku, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Igwe's appointment was announced on Thursday, May 23, 2019, by the institution's Pro-Chancellor, Chief Mike Olorunfemi, after a transparent selection process by the Governing Council of the university.

Professor Igwe is the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration of the university. He is a professor of Soil Science in the Faculty of Agriculture.

He joined the services of the university in 1976 as a soil survey assistant. He became an academic staff of the University in 1991 and rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2003.

He was appointed Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) on April 28, 2016, and was reappointed 2018. He once represented the university's Senate in the Governing Council and had also served as the director of the university's Advancement Centre.

He will take over from the outgoing vice-chancellor, Professor Benjamin Ozurumba and will assume duty on June 4, 2019. (Daily Sun)