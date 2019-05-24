Chief Femi Fani-Kayode Congratulates PDP On Zamfra Victory

Says He Expects Same For Kano

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling which nullified the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the last general elections in Zamfara State.

The ruling APC today lost its bid to govern Zamfara State for the next four years as the supreme court ruled that it did not conduct valid primaries in the 2019 general elections.

Also, the apex court validated the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, which gave the verdict that no valid primaries were conducted by the APC in Zamfara State.

Further, the Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgement by a seven-member panel, decided that a party that had no valid candidate cannot be said to have emerged winner of the recently conducted general elections.

In an appeal filed by the APC, the apex court ruled against the appellant and ordered a fine of N10 million against the APC.

Reacting, Fani-Kayode congratulated PDP on the judgment favourable to them, hoping that the Kano election will also favour PDP.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Congrats to the @OfficialPDPNig in Zamfara state for being declared winner of the Governorship election by the Supreme Court. By God’s grace Kano shall go the same way!”