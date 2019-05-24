Microsoft Corporation Visits Abuja, Launches Africa Development Centre In Lagos

Microsoft Corporation visited Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) on Friday May 18, to discuss their plans for Nigeria. The Microsoft delegation was led by the Executive Vice-President of Gaming, Phil Spencer and was received by the Executive Secretary/CEO of NIPC, Ms Yewande Sadiku.

They also visited the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

They returned to Lagos for the launch of the Africa Development Centre, the 7th to be established. Earlier this week, the company opened an Africa Development Centre in Nairobi. The establishment of the Centres demonstrates the company’s long-term interest in creating global centres for software development and engineering on the continent.

The company plans to spend more than $100 million over five years and hire 100 engineers by the end of the year, and 500 by 2024. A mixed reality team of 10 has already been hired in Lagos.

Source: NIPC