Police Arrest 140 Members Of IPOB In Nsuka

The Police Command in Enugu state has confirmed the arrest of 140 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra within Nsukka area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the arrest in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Thursday.

Amaraizu said that the IPOB members, which included 130 male and 10 female, were arrested for allegedly organising unlawful procession and display of proscribed items on the streets.

He also said that they were arrested for allegedly chanting inciting songs against the nation.

He said that the group was arrested on Wednesday by a joint security taskforce and formally handed over to the police in Nsukka.

Amaraizu said: “Through a joint security taskforce, 140 IPOB members were arrested on Wednesday while engaging in unlawful procession and display of proscribed items against the nation.

“As at yesterday afternoon and evening, police operatives did a proper profiling of the suspects and collected confessionary statements from them as well.’’

The PPRO said that the suspects would be charged to court on Thursday after going through documentation procedures for identification.

He said: “The police command in Enugu state is urging residents of the state to remain law abiding as security and safety is the bedrock of any progressive society.”

He said that police would ensure that law-abiding citizens would go about their activities “without fear of intimidation or molestation”.

NAN recalls that a Federal High Court in Abuja on September 21, 2017, gave judicial backing to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Executive Order, which outlawed IPOB, and declared its activities as illegal and acts of terrorism.