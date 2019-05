President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police.

The chairman of the police service commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith and governors of the 36 states were part of the meeting during which the confirmation was excercise took place.

Mohammed Adamu was appointed in the acting capacity on January 15, 2019 following the retirement of former IGP, Ibrahim Idris.