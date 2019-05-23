Democracy has not failed in Nigeria -Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola yesterday said democracy has not failed in Nigeria with the 20 years of democratic system in the country.

He said this in Osogbo at a public lecture with theme "Analysing Emerging Trends in Nigeria's Democratic Journey", organised by the Correspondents' Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in the state.

The Governor was represented at the event by the Head of Service, Dr Oyebade Olowogboyega.

Oyetola said the 20 years of the democratic system of government in Nigeria was at maturing stage and should not be taken as a total failure.

The governor emphasized the need to promote good governance so that the dividends of democracy would be delivered to the people.

He said issues of access to qualitative education, good housing, political and socioeconomic values, employment among others must be made a right rather than social goals