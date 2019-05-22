Kidnapped FRSC officials regain freedom

The two Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officials kidnapped by gunmen in Osun state on Sunday have regained their freedom.

Police Public Relations Officer for Osun State Police Command, Folashade Odoro confirmed their release.

Though, the details of how the duo were released was not given, a source told The Nigerian Voice that ransom was paid for their release.

The source said the FRSC officials were released upon the payment of about 2million naira.

"They were released last night after the payment of almost 2milliom naira ransom to the kidnappers and they have been reunited with their families", the source said.