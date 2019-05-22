Expect The Best In Okowa’s Second Term --- Onuesoke

Deltans have been assured that the second tenure of the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, would witnessed unprecedented and overwhelming development.

Giving the assurance Wednesday at the Asaba airport, a stalwart of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) and former governorship aspirant in the 2007 general elections, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, said Deltans should expect the best.

Speaking on the performance of the state government, Onuesoke, who doubles as the Special Projects Director of the Uthelli-Asaba dualisation said although Okowa had performed excellently well in the past four years, the people of state should expect greater performance from him in the second term.

“I want to assure our people and Deltans to expect more dividends of democracy from our workaholic governor, Okowa in his second term. In the first tenure, he came in during the economic recession yet he was able to achieve a lot for Deltans. He was able to take the state to where we are today. So I know he is going to do more this time around,” Onuesoke stated.

He noted that Okowa’s development strides and empowerment disposition in his first term are but a litmus test, stressing that Deltans would surely get ten times of his past performance with his re-emergence.

He mainatained that Okowa remain a hero, considering the fact that his achievements cut across the three senatorial districts of the state and beyond.

The PDP Chieftain pointed out that the governor’s astute style of leadership coupled with his prudent management of resources has placed the state in an enviable position, adding that he has delivered the dividends of democracy not only through infrastructural development to the masses, but also through health-care delivery by way of free medical care to Deltans, quality education, construction of good road network and provision of security among others.

Onesoke disclosed that in preparation to launch his second term development stride, Okowa signed six bills into law, adding that one of the bills which have now become law is the Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency bill.

“With this Bill, Warri and its environs would see rapid development and growth for the betterment of the people,” he explained.

Onuesoke advised the people of Delta State to cooperate with Okowa so that they would all benefit from his second term dividends of democracy.