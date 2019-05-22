Bandits attack Katsina communities, kill 26

Bandits on Tuesday attacked some communities in Katsina State, killing no fewer than 26 persons, leaving scores with varying degrees of injuries.

The bandits invaded Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa Local Government, Sabon-layin Galadima community of Faskari Local Government and Yar Gamji village of Batsari Local Government of the state, shooting sporadically.

Residents said 26 persons, mostly farmers, were feared dead during the attacks.

The police, however, said five were killed by the bandits in Faskari Local Government but could not disclose the number of the dead recorded in Batsari and Danmusa Local Governments.

“They attacked Yar Gamji village of Batsari Local Government and killed 10 persons. They entered the village on motorcycles; the attackers also rustled many animals and injured many people,” an official of Batsari council, who craved anonymity, told THISDAY.

The official lamented that despite numerous attacks on Batsari communities, the bandits still move freely while unleashing the act without being challenged by security personnel.

According to him, “We have now become easy prey for bandits in Batsari as if we don't have constituted authority in Katsina State. Nobody cares about the lives of villagers again in this state.”

At Sabon-Layin Galadima village of Faskari council, the bandits reportedly attacked the villages on Monday night and massacred 11 persons.

Local sources said the bandits numbering about 30 on motorcycles stormed the village about 8: 27 p.m where they killed the victims and whisked away many animals and motorcycles belonging to residents.

In a related development, five persons were reportedly killed on Tuesday afternoon at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa Local Government of the state.

The bandits were said to have attacked the residents while working on their farms in the village, forcing those that survived the attack to scamper for safety.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah, said only five persons were killed at Sabon-layi village of Faskari council.

He said: “On the Faskari incident, a group of Yansakai from Sabon Layi village, Faskari went into the forest and confronted the bandits since yesterday and did not report back.

“Two corpses were recovered and buried by the villagers yesterday. A search party led by the DPO of Faskari recovered three others inside the forest. A bandits' camp was also discovered abandoned by the bandits.”

Isah said operatives of Operation 'Puff Adder' have since been deployed in the affected villages to ensure normalcy, adding that investigation into the incident is ongoing.

