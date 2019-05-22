Peter Nwomeh Foundation boosts Eastern Nigerian education and awards new scholarships

In continuation of its scholarship initiative, the Peter Nwomeh Foundation (PNF) has announced the award of full scholarships to five undergraduates for a period of five full years starting from the current 2018/2019 academic session.

The beneficiariees, known as PNF Scholars, are expected to maintain a minimum academic performance of 3.5/5.0 culmulative grade point average (CGPA) to keep the scholarship.

At the award presentation recently at the the Nwomeh family compound in Ozalla, the Trustee and Chairman of the Scholarship Committee, Pharm. Cyril Aninwike said the scholarship initiative reflects the vision and commitment of the Foundation to elevate the standards of education and remove the barrier of poverty in achieving high education.”

He said that all the applicants passed through a rigorous screening exercise, stressing that they èmerged on merit. Aninwike pointed out that the most important criteria for winning the scholarship are academic excellence and need, describing the successful candidates as brilliant, hardworking, self-motivated and determined to succeed in life.

In his statement, the President of PFN, Prof. Ben Nwomeh thanked the scholarship committee for upholding integrity and merit in their assignment. He also commended the Trustees and other donors for their continuous generosity, describing them as the livewire of the Foundation.

R-L: Chairman of the Scholarship Committee of the Peter Nwomeh Foundation (PNF), Pharm. Cyril Aninwike, Secretary, Board of Trustees, Mr. Dan Nwomeh and one of the PNF Scholars, Miss Deborah Okoye, a 2nd year student of Radiography, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, during the presentation of the Foundation's scholarship awards for the 2018/19 session, in Ozalla, Enugu State .

Prof. Nwomeh also announced that an affiliate entity, PNF USA has been established as a charitable organization with tax exempt status, under section 501 (C) 3 of the IRS code, to enable it raise funds in the US.

Prof. Nwomeh gave the assurance of continued integrity, consistency and probity

The 5 new scholars are:

Patricia Ugwu, 200 level, Foreign Languages and Literature, University of Port Harcourt; Chidera Jennifer Aninweke, 100 level, Economics, University of Calabar; Esther Makuochukwu Nwaneche, 100 level, Pharmacy, Enugu State University of Science and Technology; Malachi Ebuka Nwachukwu, 200 level, Chemistry Education, University of Nigeria, Ishi-Ozalla and Chinanuekpere Deborah Okoye, a 200 level, Radiography, Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

Members of the PNF Scholarship Committee are:

Pharm. Cyril Aninwike (Chair) Mrs. Angela Oguh (Secretary), Arc. Dr. A/Prof. Augustine Nwagbara, Engr. Chinweuba Udeh, Ichie Ifeanyi Cammy Onyia and Dan Nwomeh.

The Peter Nwomeh Foundation was established on December 26, 2014 to champion and promote education in Ozalla and beyond. The Trustees of PNF (Nigeria) are: Prof. Ben Nwomeh (President), Dan Nwomeh (Secretary), Mrs. Angela Oguh, Dr. Ijeoma Chukwu, Edward Nwomeh, B. C. Ugwu, Valentine Onyia and Pharm. Cyril Aninwike.