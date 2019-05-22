Osun Gov attributes insecurity to activities of illegal miners

Osun State Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has said that serious steps would be taken to address security lapses linked to some of the criminals who are operating as illegal miners in the state.

He declared that community leaders and Serikis would be held accountable for acts of crime committed by miners as security challenge heightened in the state.

He spoke at security meeting in Ilesa saying: "the activities of illegal mining vendors, if not checked, will shatter the safety, security and peace of our people as they are capable of engaging in untoward behaviours.

"Already, there is an upsurge in criminal activities. We have of recent been battling with kidnapping, harassment of people, and indiscriminate shootings on the highway, all traceable to the nefarious activities of some of these illegal miners.

"Should these high level crimes continue, government will be forced to take a drastic action, which will include but not limited to a total ban on mining activities in this state.

"To prevent the hammer from falling, all hands must be on deck to avoid criminality.

"So, all miners operating in this state must be registered to enable the government keep a record.

"Community leaders (the Serikis) must play a key role in ensuring that this directive on registration is faithfully carried out.

"Ensuring that these crimes do not happen requires your collective support and cooperation and those of our people with the government".