Shettima has demonstrated commitment of the kind of leaders wewant... Osinbajo

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has said that Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has demonstrated the kind of commitment that the federal government wants from Nigerian leaders.

He also added that federal governennt will ontinue to support Borno State overcome it's Security challenges as the state has a special place in the affairs of the presidency.

He also appealed to the Shehu of Borno to continue to pray for the peace, stability and progress of the state and the country while assuring that President Buhari's leadership cherish the special prayers and support of the traditional institution.

The Vice President who stated this Tuesday in Maiduguri when he paid homage to the Shehu of Borno HRH, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn Umar lEl kanemi at his palace during his one day state working visit to Borno State said he was in Maiduguri principally to commission some capital projects executed by Governor Kashim Shettima in the past 8 years of his administration.

Osinbajo also said that" the governor has demonstrated the kind of commitment we wnat to see in our leaders" while noting that President Buhari has been supporting the people and governennt of Borno State on how to overcome it's problems and challenges in the past four years.

He also pledged that such support will also be extended to his successor Professor Banagana Umara Zulum, especially with the President's signing into law the NEDC Bill to become an Act with the intention of rehabilitating and developing the ravaged north eastern states affected by the Boko haram insurgency.

" Thank you for the warm reception I am principally here in Maiduguri to commission some projects done by Governor kashim Shettima which are so many that we have to cut many of them if not we will be commissioning projects everyday till the inuaguration day.

"What he has done is a tribute to himself and also to the people of Borno. He has done very well and extended his ways to any places both home and abroad as man of excellence .

"The governor has testified that he is the sort of leader we want to support to overcome the challenges of the state and his people.

"The north east insurgency is one of our challenges that has been recieving attention where Mr. President has recently signed into law an Act for the rehabilitation and development of the north east states affected by the insurgency", Osinbajo said.

Earlier, the Shehu ofi Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Ibn Umar El Kanemi appealed to the federal government to create job opportunities for the teeming unemployed youths in the state by engaging them in the Nigerian armed forces especially those CJTF complementing the efforts of security operatives in the state.

He also appealed to the federal to revive the lake Chad basin development authority to facilitate agricultural activities in the region and boost food production as well as create job opportunities for the youths.

The royal father however thanked the VP for the visit to the state and homage to his palace as well as support to the governennt and people of Borno State in the past four years of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari .

He also assured the VP of his continuous prayers and support to governent policies and programmes as well as pray for peace, unity and stability of the country.

Governor Kashim Shettima in his remark thanked the VP for the visit and commissioning of the projects while assuring him of Borno State government's commitment to the development of education, agriculture and health to its people.

Shettima assured that his successor, Professor Zulum will continue from where he stopped and expressed confidence that his successor will even be better than him in developing the state, promoting peace and unity of the citizenry as well as projecting the image of the state.

"Your Excellency, you have been to Borno more than five times. You have visited Borno State more than any other states of the country.

"During your 2015 visit, you were at the Dalori IDPs camp and you wanted to be with the IDPs and share your love and empathy with the IDPs but the over zealousness of your security deprived you.

"We are indeed grateful and thankful. Tthank you for everything. You truly proved you are a man of God. We cherish and respect you for your humanitarian gestures.

"The World Bank and other donors have supported us and contributed in many of our Hunanitarian activities.

"Dangote Foundation remained one unique organisation that the people and government of Borno will continue to be grrateful to. We thank you for the visit and show of concern. Thank you very much Your Excellency". Shettima said.