Borno Deputy Gov Commends Dangote Foundation For Donating N200million Worth Food Items To Borno Idps

Borno State Deputy Governor, Hon. Usman Mamman Durkwa yesterday commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chairman of Aliko Dangote Foundation and Mrs Zoiera Youssoufou, MD/CEO of Aliko Dangote Foundation for donating food items worth N200 million for onward distribution to thousands of people especially the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) during this year's 2019 Ramadan Kareem.

The Deputy Governor made the commendation during the official Flagg off Distribution of the items which took place in Konduga and Bama Local Government Areas of the state.

Durkwa who represented Governor Kashim Shettima during the exercise said, "The Government and people of the state are very grateful for witnessing another flag-off ceremony of the Dangote Foundation 2019 Ramadan Kareem Distribution to the IDPs and host communities in Borno state.

" Dangote Foundation is a strategic partner in various aspects of our livelihood, particularly our IDPs welfare since the insurgency. This track record of intervention programme in areas of distribution is ensuring and providing most needed support for the IDPs and returnees in the state.

"This partnership has therefore impacted positively in uplifting the shock of food insecurity and promoted secured livelihood and reduced the burdens of the host communities.

" Today's occasion and distribution of food items by Dangote Foundation is an annual event which has significantly reduced acute food shortage in Borno state and we are so grateful to the Foundation in this regard.

I therefore urge all beneficiaries to make good use of this opportunity and pray fervently for the return of total peace in the state and Nigeria in general". Durkwa said.

Earlier in her address, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Dangote Foundation, Mrs Youssoufou, represented by Mallam Musa Bala, Programme Operations Manager of the Foundation said, over the past seven to Eight years, the Foundation has been supplementing the giant stride and relentless efforts of the Bornon State Government in providing relief items to IDPs and the less privileged people in the state.

He however said, in continuation of this drive, this year the Foundation made a donation of N200 million worth of food items that include Rice, Spaghetti, Sugar, Salt, Semolina, Wheat meal, Maize and Millet.

Bala said, a total of 20 trucks of these items have arrived Maiduguri, adding that the Foundation will continue to support the people of the north east to alleviate the suffering meted out to them by the unfortunate situation of insurgency.

He noted that only last year, the Dangote Foundation Housing Estate in Dalori, Maiduguri was commissioned and allocated to beneficiaries, even as he said, the Foundation is ever ready to partner Borno State for better development.