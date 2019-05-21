I Remain Imo Deputy Governor Till May 29 – Madumere

Says Imo Assembly Alleged Reinstatement Patronage Mischievous

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has called on the general public to disregard and discountenance the mischievous piece of information published in one of the local tabloids titled: “Imo Assembly Plots Official Reinstatement of Eze Madumere as Deputy Governor”, describing it as misleading and mere rhetoric.

Imo Deputy Governor’s call was contained in a Press Statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Uche Onwuchekwa.

According to the statement: “the Office of the Deputy Governor of Imo State wishes to make it categorically clear that Prince Eze Madumere is the Deputy Governor of Imo State and will only serve out his term of office on May 29, 2019 as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

The statement further clarified that the purported impeachment, which some members of the House of Assembly participated in, was nullified by Imo State High Court presided by Justice Benjamin Iheka on September 25, 2018 for not following due process, thereby rendering the purported exercise as illegality.

It will be recalled that Justice Iheka had flayed those involved in the purported impeachment exercise against Prince Eze Madumere for non adherence to the provisions of section 188(5) of the 1999 constitution as amended in the impeachment, thereby rendering the purported impeachment exercise as nonexistent in the eyes of the law.

The statement therefore described the alleged statement of Imo State House of Assembly as suspicious and a seeming foundation for scam, wondering with doubt if actually Imo parliament ever engaged in such exercise.

It further stated: “While the Office of the Deputy Governor views the alleged plot to ‘reinstate’ the Deputy Governor as mere speculation laced with mischief, we however advise Imo Assembly not to drag Prince Eze Madumere, the Deputy Governor of Imo State into its internal wrangling”.