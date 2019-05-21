Delta Governor May Dissolve Cabinet Today

Impeccable information just reaching The Nigerian Voice has it that the governor of Delta state may dissolve his cabinet today.

A government house source told our correspodent that the final State Executive Council (SEC), meeting may be held today Tuesday 21 May 2019, to mark the end of the first tenure of the governor.

According to the source, the governor has prepared adequately for the challenges of bringing new breeds into the next four years.

The source however prayed that the next crops of Commissioners, Special Senior Assistants, Executive Assistants, Special Advisers among others that would be brought on board would help the governor achieve his dreams for Delta and Deltans.

It would be recall that apart from Chief Daniel Okenyi, former Commissoner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development which was later drafted to Tourism and Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Azinge, that were both sacked, the first tenure of Okowa, just had minor shaking.