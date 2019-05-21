IGP Special Team Nabs Another Suspected Kidnap Gang In Katsina

Operatives of the IGP-IRT attached to Operation Puff Adder has apprehended suspected deadly Kidnappers Terrorizing Katsina State.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the suspects were responsible for the recent Kidnapping of the mother in-law of Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Hauwa Yusuf

A very senior police officer told The Nigerian Voice that the suspects were also responsible for several armed robberies and kidnapping cases in Katsina, Kano and Zamfara States.

The team also arrested their arms and ammunition and hard drugs suppliers. Weapons, ammunition and hard drugs were recovered from the suspects.

The source said "Sequel to the recent kidnapping of the Mother-in-law to Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State at her residence in Katsina, on the Instruction of IGP Adamu Mohd, Operatives of the IGP-IRT attached to Operation Puff Adder launched a massive manhunt of the kidnappers."

"The notorious syndicate of kidnappers including their arms and ammunition suppliers who confessed to the kidnapping and other armed robberies and kidnapping in Katsina State were arrested by IRT, including the Gangleader and the Mastermind behind the kidnapping."

The suspects include a 23-year-old man, Abdullahi Sani of Sokoto Rima area of Katsina State, Abubakar Dani, 21 from Sabuwar Unguwa, Marwana Gide, 25 from Yan Maiwa village Katsina and Rabe Hamza popularly known as Tankabaje from Nasarawa Bugaje village.

Others are Abdulkarim Aliyu 20-year-old, Musa Yakubu, Abubakar Abdullahi, Napkon Sambo who is 31-year-old indigene of Jos and the Chief arms supplier to the Gang. The team also arrested Haruna Adamu 31-year-old who hail from Katsina, Taiwo Abayomi, 2811, Alien Samaila, 45, native of Mairuwa Village, Abubakar Sulaiman, 30,native of Mairuwa Village and 13) Ibrahim Bille 30yrs native of Mairuwa Village in Katsina State were all tracked to their hideouts and arrested in Platueau, Kano, Katsina and Abuja respectively."

The Suspects confessed to the kidnapping of the 65-year-old woman and narrated how they negotiated, collected ransom and Shared it.

"Also one of the kidnappers led the IRT team to a New Provision Shop he Opened with the Ransom Money in Katsina town, lands and houses they bought with the ransom money have been identified and Seized."

Items recovered from the suspects include one AK47 rifle, 22 Magazines, 1,000 Ak47 live ammunitions, 200 Cartridges, Some phones belonging to the victims, including the Phone used for ransom negotiations and 2 motorcycles which they used for their operations were equally recovered by IRT Operatives from the Kidnappers.