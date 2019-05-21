Islamisation: Group Tackles Lamido, CNM Over Attack On Obasanjo

The Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has defended former President Olusegun Obasanjo over a statement credited to him that herdsmen and Boko Haram had an agenda to ‘Fulanise’ West Africa and ���Islamise’ Africa, describing Sule Lamido and Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) criticising the ex-president as unpatriotic Nigerians who must be called ‘enemies of the people’.

The Group in a press statement signed by its President, Comrade Oluwasegun Abiodun Bolarinwa commended former president Olusegun Obasanjo for having the interests of Nigerians at heart by revealing to the whole world the hideous and evil plans of the Fulani oligarchy and Boko Haram.

Bolarinwa described the attack on former President Olusegun Obasanjo by ex-governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, and Coalition for Nigeria Movement as senseless and satanic.

“It is so sad that somebody like Sule Lamido and a faceless inconsequential group like CNM will come out to condemn OBJ for what is obviously the truth about happenings in the country and outside the country. Is it obvious that both Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram have agenda that will cage not only other ethnic tribes in Nigeria but also in Africa.”

“What is even the pedigree and antecedents of Sule Lamido and the faceless CNM in the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria? Obasanjo has championed Nigeria’s unity more than any leader dead or alive. And if somebody like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is raising such alarm; he deserves our commendation and not condemnation.”

It added: “The ranting of these senseless and unpatriotic Nigerians like Sule Lamido and CNM is the reason why the nation is in a terrible mess.”

Bolarinwa further stated that those criticising Chief Obasanjo are those who have at one time or the other engaged in actions capable of bringing chaos in Nigeria.”.

The President of the YYF however commended ex- president Olusegun Obasanjo for always standing for what is in the best interest of Nigeria.