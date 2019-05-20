The search for the next ‘BBC News Somali Young Female Poet of the Year’ begins

Marking the 3rd year of the BBC News Somali award – entries are now welcome from Somali-speaking female poets – no previous experience is required.

The BBC News Somali Young Female Poet of the Year Award 2019welcomes original works of poetry in the Somali language and is open to women aged 16 to 35. The winner and two runners up will be announced at a special event in Djibouti on Thursday 18th July 2019. They will receive a cash prize and the winning poem will be broadcast on BBC News Somali radio and digital platforms.

Abdullahi Abdi Sheikh, Editor of BBC News Somali, says: “Since we started this award, we have seen many Somali women showcasing their poetic talents, which is the very reason it was established - to offer an avenue to express their talent and creativity.”

Previous years have seen hundreds of entries and previous winners have included a teenager from Bosaaso and a student from Hargeisa. Both poems explored old Somali culture; one on the cultural utensils that were in use in nomadic life and the other was a description of how the nomadic life was different and precious.

Rachael Akidi Okwir, BBC Head of East Africa Languages says “This award has previously helped us discover unique voices of young Somali female poets. The BBC continues to be committed to reaching out to young female audiences, and BBC News Somali has been at the forefront of these efforts.”

Entries must not be longer than 15 lines in writing and one minute of recording. The closing date for entry is 15 June 2019 at 23.59 GMT

Submissions can be sent to [email protected] or via the BBC News Somali website . Full details of how to enter including the full terms and conditions and privacy notice are available at the BBC News Somali website .

BBC News Somali is part of the BBC World Service.