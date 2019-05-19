Do More About Federal Character’, Group Urges Buhari - Confirm Appointment Of First Southerner As Head Of Fed Xter Commission’

Continue Re-balancing For National Spread Across Various Parastatals - Retired Civil Servants

President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term must seriously address all outstanding issues affecting national unity, a group of retired civil servants and professionals from various southern states have said.

Speaking with reporters after a meeting in Abuja on Sunday, the group also urged President Buhari to listen more to the fears and concerns being expressed by people from various parts of the country, especially, southern states, adding that President Buhari can easily rank as one of the greatest leaders in Nigerian history.

According to Deacon Michael Adewale, Mr. John Ukaegbu and octogenarian Mrs. Mercy Tamuno who spoke in turns and signed the communique, government should appreciate the fact that not every group of concerned Nigerians is out to achieve political ends.

Among others, the group urged President Buhari to seriously tackle insecurity and unemployment, adding that the Federal Character Commission’s current effort to re-balance the national spread in all parastatals should be allowed to continue in the interest of all.

They particularly noted that the Federal Character Commission which is undertaking the task is only being headed by a southerner for the first time since 1996, adding that the person has only remained in acting capacity since last year.

“President Buhari’s second term can really be a ‘Next Level’ for the entire federation and the confirmation of the first southerner in the capacity of Chairman at Federal Character Commission will be a productive symbolism of the administration’s good intentions.

“Between December 1995 to March, 2001, Alhaji Adamu Fika from Yobe state was the commission’s chairman and he was succeeded by Alhaji Bello Kofa Bai from Katsina state who was in the position from July, 2002 to January, 207 when he handed over to Professor Abdulraheem from Kwara state who stayed from April 2008 till October 2014 when he handed over to Alhaji Ari Gwaska from Nassarawa state who was acting chairman from 2011 to 2012.

“Alhaji Lawan Funtua from Katsina state was the commission’s acting chairman from 2013 to 2014 when Alhaji Bello alkali from Kebbi state took over and handed over to Dr. Shettima Bukar Abba from Borno state who was there from January 2014 to July, 2018.

“ The first southerner, Abayomi Sheda from Ondo state got appointed in acting capacity in September 2018 and he would be a great change if he is confirmed to further give everyone from all parts of Nigeria a genuine sense of belonging,” the urged President Buhari.