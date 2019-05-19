Fraudster attempts to dupe commissioner of police

A 52-year-old suspected fraudster, Tayo Ogunmola is presently cooling his heels in the detention cell of Ogun state police command for making an attempt to swindle the command's commissioner of police, CP Bashir Makama.

The arrest of the suspect followed a phone call he made to the CP pretending to be a herbalist who mistakenly sent a recharge card pin to the telephone number of the CP therefore pleading for the pin to be sent back to him.

The CP who has been familiar with the antics of the fraudsters decided to play along with him while he sent men of Intelligence Response Team to technically track and apprehend the suspect.

At a stage, the suspect who was not aware that he is being trailed and was presenting himself to the CP as a Deputy Inspector General of Police who is ready to assist the CP only if he can part with certain amount of money not knowing that the person he has been discussing with is a serving commissioner of police.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimboa Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that luck ran against him when he was traced to his hideout at Araromi phase II in ilogbo area of Ota where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, he confessed to be a fraudster who had defrauded many unsuspecting members of the public of millions of naira out of which he built the house he is living in presently.

CP Makama ordered the monitoring team to properly investigate the suspect with the view of arresting his other accomplices and arraign them before the court.