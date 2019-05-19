Vice President Osinbajo To Visit Borno State Tuesday To Commission Projects

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is scheduled to visit Borno on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 on a state working visit. During the visit, the Vice President is expected to commission a number of projects.

Among the projects he will commission are mega Schools, hospitals, Borno State University and housing estates.

This followed President Muhammad visit to Borno few weeks ago to commission some capital projects which a number were not commissioned because they were mainly executed by Governor Kashim Shettima from 2011-2019.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Usman Jiddah Shuwa Sunday urged the people to give him a pleasant welcome as Tuesday has been declared free working day.