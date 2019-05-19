We Are In Possession Of credible information That Atiku, PDP Ate plotting against Nigeria — FG

The Federal Government says it has “credible evidence” to back up its outcry that the opposition is planning to “sabotage the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration, generally overheat the polity and make the country ungovernable”.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this on Saturday during the 2019 edition of his Annual Ramadan Lecture held at his home town, Oro, Kwara State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the 12th edition annual Ramadan lecture was attended by Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State; Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu; political stalwarts; traditional rulers; clergy men; and Muslim and Christian faithfuls.

Mohammed said: “As you are aware, a few days ago we raised the alarm that either by themselves or via their proxies, the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate (Atiku Abubakar) are doing everything possible to sabotage the Buhari Administration.

“Our interventions are based on credible evidence and no government with the kind of evidence that we have, of plans to subvert the power of the state, attack the nation’s economic live wire and generally unleash mayhem on the polity, will keep quiet.

“The security agencies are all alert to their responsibilities and will not sit by and allow anyone to reverse the gains of our democracy under any guise.”

The Minister noted that similar alarms had been raised by the police, the military and the Department of State Services.

Mohammed said the government will neither be distracted nor dissuaded by pseudo and partisan analysts that had teamed up with the opposition to “either exhibit their ignorance or to engage in red herring and name calling”.

The Minister called on Nigerians to use the occasion of the Ramadan to pray for the peace unity and stability in the country.

He said: “I make this request against the background of those who are daily plotting to exploit our national fault lines of religion and ethnicity.

“Those who masquerade as democrats but can’t take electoral defeat, those who will not hesitate to collude with anti-democratic forces and deadeners to fan the embers of violence in the country

“Those who have elevated their personal ambition over and above our survival as a nation.”

The minister thanked all Nigerians for their support and prayers for the Administration, and urged them not to relent, especially in the run up to the May 29 inauguration of the President.

He specially thanked Bagudu, Shittu and members of their entourage as well as other dignitaries for taking time out of their busy schedule to attend the lecture.

NAN reports that the Ramadan lecture was delivered by the Chief Imam of Olorunsogo Central Mosque, Ilorin, Kwara State, Imam Soliu Orire.

There were also recitations of Quran verses by Imams, while special prayers were offered for the minister, his family, Oro town, Kwara State, the nation and leaders in general.