OAU student slumped, died while play football on campus

Tragedy struck at the campus of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State yesterday as a part 3 student in the Department of Microbiology, Omotola Akorede Kayode slumped and died while playing football.

The Nigerian Voice gathered that the student was playing football with his colleagues on campus when he suddenly slumped.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju confirmed the incident, saying it was unfortunate.

Olarewaju said the student was rushed to the University Health Centre where he was confirmed dead on arrival. All measures to resuscitate him proved abortive.

He said the management of the university commiserates with the parents, family, classmates, colleagues of deceased and the entire University Community over the loss.

"May the good Lord grants us all the fortitude to bear the loss", Olarewaju said.