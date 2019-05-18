Ego-Alowes reads from his explosive new book at CORA book trek today

Is Nigeria a failure of leadership, corruption or scholarship? Is Nigeria becoming a failed state, because of all pervasive corruption and compromised leadership at all levels? To many Nigerians, the answer is yes, and is self-evident.

And it might just be. But not till you have read The University-Media Complex: As Nigeria's Foremost Amusement Centre by Jimanze Ego-Alowes. The book, a tour de force of history and logic, will make you suspend belief in whatever it had been anchored on until now.

To help bring this path-breaking and counter-intuitive work to Nigerians, Committee for Relevant Art (CORA) will host a book reading, signing and audience interactive session in celebration of the book and the author at its May Book Trek.

The event will hold at Quintessence, Park View Estate, Ikoyi, on Saturday, May 18, 2019. It starts at 2:30 pm.

Expected to be a crowd-pulling event, many of the nation's leading lights in human rights, intellectual, artistic and diplomatic communities will be in attendance.

Famous publisher, book lover and philanthropist extraordinaire, Alhaji Abdullazizi Ude, and poet, radical thinker and Awoist of first order, Odia Ofeimum will be the Special Guests of Honour.

According to the author, ''history has no records of any nation that has become great without manufacturing great ideas. Nigeria cannot be an exception to the iron lore.

Credit: The Guardian